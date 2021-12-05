Gujarat: Rajkot Announces Smartphone, Reward Of Rs 21,000 To Boost COVID-19 Vaccination

In Gujarat, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has announced that a lucky winner taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between December 4 and 10 will get a smartphone. The winner will be chosen by a lucky draw and will receive a smartphone worth Rs 50,000, said municipal commissioner Amit Arora on Saturday. The team from the healthcare centre that administers the most vaccination doses in this time frame will receive Rs 21,000 in prize money. To expedite the second dose vaccination, an incentive has been announced. Rajkot Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Arora informed this on Saturday.

COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Gujarat's Health Department recorded 44 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 8,27,659, as of Saturday evening. No new fatalities were reported, so the death toll remained at 10,094. The total number of people who have been rescued has risen to 8,17,239, with 36 people being released from hospitals during the day. According to the department, there are 326 active patients in Gujarat, six of whom are on a ventilator. On Saturday, four lakh anti-coronavirus vaccination doses were administered in the state, bringing the total to 8.26 crore. In the neighbouring union territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, no new COVID-19 cases have been reported. So far, four people have died out of a total of 10,655 cases found, with the remaining 10,651 being recovered.

Omicron case in Gujarat

After the country's first two cases of the Omicron type were reported earlier this week from Karnataka, another case was confirmed on Saturday in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level conference to assess the state's health system's preparation in light of the scenario. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has urged officials in the state to rigorously follow the new COVID instructions released by the federal government regarding the new COVID variation. He also urged the staff to keep up the tracing, testing, and treatment plan for positive cases. He urged residents of the state to follow COVID guidelines, such as social separation and wearing masks, and to be sensitive to the situation. A man in Jamnagar tested positive with the Omicron COVID strain on Saturday, according to the Gujarat Health Department. The 72-year-old Zimbabwean had just arrived in India. His samples were sent for genome sequencing after he tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

