Gujarat reels under severe heatwave, Surendranagar sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius

Ahmedabad, May 12 (PTI) A severe heatwave continued in Gujarat on Thursday with Surendranagar recoding the highest maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release here.

Surendrangar had recorded the same maximum temperature a day before too, topping the temperature charts in Gujarat.

The IMD warned that heatwave conditions are "very likely to prevail" in several parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra on Friday too.

Some of the districts which will be impacted on Friday are Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Patan, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Amreli and Kutch, it said.

The IMD sounded a "yellow alert" for these districts in view of the possible heatwave conditions.

While Ahmedabad was the second hottest city on Thursday with maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, neighbouring Gandhinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius.

Deesa town in north Gujarat recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius.

The coastal belt of south Gujarat and Saurashtra remained largely unaffected from scorching heat.

But heatwave swept some of the Saurashtra cities such as Amreli (44.6), Rajkot (44.3), Bhuj (42.3) and Kandla Airport (42.8 degrees Celsius).