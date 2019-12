Protests against alleged corruption in a government recruitment exam in Gujarat continued on Friday, a day after the police in Gandhinagar detained over 700 students when more than 1,000 job seekers held protests. According to the students, the question paper of a recruitment exam held on November 17 for the posts of non-secretariat clerks and office assistants was leaked the day before. The protestors demand cancellation of the alleged malpractice marred examination.