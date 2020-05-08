Surat APMC To Be Shut Between May 9-15 As More Than 25 Traders Test COVID Positive

The APMC market in Gujarat's Surat shall remain closed from May 9 to May 14 after more than 25 vegetable traders tested positive for Coronavirus, informed the Surat Municipal Commissioner on Friday. The city has also been placed under a complete lockdown between the same period. All shops including essential goods like those supplying fruits and vegetables will be closed. Only milk booths and pharmacies will be allowed to function.

#Surat APMC market to remain closed from May 9 to May 14 after more than 25 vegetable traders have tested positive for #COVID19: Surat Municipal Commissioner, Gujarat — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

READ | Ahmedabad Records 275 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally Nears 5,000

Ahmedabad under lockdown

Apart from Surat, Ahmedabad too has been placed under lockdown amid the rising number of cases. On Wednesday late afternoon, an order was issued by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation that all essential service shops including grocery shops, fruit, and vegetable vendors will remain shut from May 6 midnight to May 15. 'All shops/parlours shall be closed except providing only milk and medicines' and 'All shops/ parlours shall be closed providing fruits, vegetables, and groceries', stated the order.

READ | Gujarat: Clash Erupts Between Migrants & Police In Surat; Tear Gas Used To Disperse Crowd

Gujarat's COVID battle

Gujarat has reported 7012 COVID-19 cases and 1709 recovered cases. The state has also witnessed 425 deaths due to the virus. While Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani claims the number of cases are high due to aggressive testing, the state also saw the highest single-day fatality - 49 on Thursday. Surat has seen multiple clashes between migrant workers and police, as migrant labourers demanded they be sent home via trains and buses. The state government has started sending migrants back home via Shramik trains and buses now.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases Rise To 56,342, With 16,539 Recoveries, 1,886 Dead

READ | Shops Selling Fruits, Vegetables & Groceries In Ahmedabad Ordered To Close Until May 15