Gujarat: Worker killed in fire in metal component manufacturing firm

Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) A worker was charred to death in a fire in an aluminum die casting component manufacturing company in Ahmedabad's Naroda area on Saturday, police said.

Mohabbatsinh Parmar (60) was killed when the boiler of Alpha Metal burst into flames at around 11:30am, a Naroda police station official said.

The blaze was doused soon after by firefighters, he said, adding that the body had been sent for post mortem. PTI KA BNM BNM

