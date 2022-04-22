Gunmen fire at woman, loot Rs 3 lakh in Jharkhand

Khunti (Jharkhand), Apr 21 (PTI) Three bike-borne gunmen on Friday shot and injured a 25-year-old bank agent and looted Rs 3 lakh from her in Jharkhand's Khunti district, a police officer said.

The miscreants fired at Prabha Kumari when she came out of a bank after withdrawing the money near Akri Block Office and fled with the cash, Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

Kumari works as a 'Bank Mitra' who helps self-help groups to avail various services from bank.

Kumari, who suffered a bullet injury in the waist, was admitted to Khunti Sadar Hospital where her condition was stated to be stable, the SP said.

The police registered a case and launched a manhunt to catch the culprits. PTI CORR BS SBN NN NN

