Gunmen Spare Victim's Life After His Daughter Walks Into The Shop In Faridabad

Three men, accused of loot case in Faridabad, admitted sparing a victim's life on June 9 after his daughter walked in the shop and called him "papa". The accused reportedly claimed that on seeing the child, they changed their mind and waited until the girl left, reported Indian Express. The gunmen, who are between the age group 25 and 30 years, fleed from the spot. However, they were arrested on Thursday (June 17).

The men responsible for the incident of loot were arrested with another member of their gang. The accused revealed that they were about to shot the victim but his six-year-old daughter reached the spot. As per the report, the accused did not kill the man but instead threatened him and left the spot.

Among the three accused who have been arrested, two identified as residents of Faridabad and another man hails from Rajasthan. Speaking to Indian Express, Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police said that the accused confessed that three of them had "looted cash" from a person running a shop in Sanjay Colony. They had planned to "fire his shop" and "loot the money" but the accused "changed their mind" after his daughter came into the shop, calling him "Papa".

Police officials said that the leader of the gang is Sumit, who arranged weapons for the others to carry out crimes. The accused were arrested with illegal weapons from different places in Faridabad on June 17. The accused have in the questioning revealed that they were planning the abduction of a businessman at whose factory one of the accused worked earlier. The officials also added that they have solved half a dozen cases of robbery, dacoity, possession of illegal weapons and vehicle theft. Besides that, the police also seized four country-made pistols, four live cartridges, and stolen motorcycles from the gang.

IMAGE: Pixabay/PTI