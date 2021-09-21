Gurdwara Body Asks Delhi Govt To Stop Golden Temple Wall Painting, Calls It 'disrespectful

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Tuesday, wrote to Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain urging him to call off the painting of Golden Temple on the walls on an under-construction underpass. The contentious art on walls of Ashram Chowk in the national capital has been deemed as 'disrespectful' by Sirsa.

"Through this letter, we would like to draw your kind attention to the painting work of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) that is being carried out by the PWD on the sidewalls of an underpass being constructed at Ashram Chow, New Delhi." DSGMC Chief wrote.

DSGMC Chief condemns Golden Temple paintings in & around New Delhi

Taking this to Twitter, Sirsa wrote, "We urge Arvind Kejriwal Ji and Satyendra Jain Ji to immediately stop this wall painting. Darbar Sahib cannot be painted just to beautify any wall."

In another tweet, Sirsa had stated, "Another insensitive action happening at Ashram Chowk Under Pass where they are painting Darbar Sahib on the wall and pictures of Guru Sahibs. People/Animals may misbehave on these walls and that would be a huge disrespect to Guru Sahibs Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain"

Another insensitive action happening at Ashram Chowk Under Pass where they are painting Darbar Sahib on the wall and pictures of Guru Sahibs. People/Animals may misbehave on these walls and that would be a huge disrespect to Guru Sahibs@ArvindKejriwal @SatyendarJain pic.twitter.com/X3iswtA4JF — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 21, 2021

According to the letter by Sirsa, the Sikh code of conduct disallows such manifestations and the same is 'not permissible' and considered as 'disrespectful'.

"For your kind information, as per the Sikh code of conduct, it is not permissible and considered as disrespectful to our religion. Delhi Sikh Sangat is taking serious objection to it," the letter read.

"You are requested to kindly issue the necessary orders for immediate stopping of the painting work," the letter further read.

Delhi government stops painting work

In view of the letter, CM Arvind Kejriwal-led administration stopped the paintwork of Sri Darbar Singh on the wall in Ashram Chowk underpass. Voicing out of issues by DSGMC chief appeared to have borne fruit and the contentious painting was put to halt.

Taking to Twitter, DSGMC chief wrote, "Another big victory for the unity of the sangat and our loud voice: Delhi government has stopped the work on it after we raised objections to the painting of Shri Darbar Sahib being made on the wall in Ashram Chowk underpass."

संगत की एकता और हमारी बुलंद आवाज़ की एक और बड़ी जीत: आश्रम चौक अंडरपास में दीवार पर बनाई जा रही श्री दरबार साहिब की पेंटिंग पर हमारे द्वारा आपत्ति उठाने पर दिल्ली सरकार ने उस पर हो रहा काम रोक दिया है। pic.twitter.com/WD8ngfXRQA — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 21, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@mssirsa)