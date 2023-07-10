Gurugram: 19-year-old Girl Stabbed Multiple Times By Ex-fiancee, Dies On Spot

In recent days the Delhi-National Capital Region has been witnessing several brutal crimes being committed on its crowded streets. Now, in Gurugram's Mulahera village situated in Palam Vihar a 23-year-old youth unable to take a 'no' for an answer allegedly stabbed a girl multiple times in broad daylight on Monday (July 10).

Police said that the accused identified as Ram Kumar (23), who hails from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, was infuriated when his alleged proposal for marriage was turned down by the 19-year-old girl. The incident was caught on CCTV and went viral.

According to the police officials, both the girl and boy hailed from Badaun and were known to each other. They were living in the same area in Mulahera.

The relationship between the two started to sour when the accused and the victim's engagement was called-off due to some differences. This reportedly angered Ram Kumar who then stabbed the girl to death.

Gurugram Police arrested Ram Kumar and also seized the mobile phone and the weapon from which he reportedly murdered the victim.

" Five months ago, the accused and the victim got engaged. However owing to differences the engagement was called off and this led to Ram Kumar murdering this 19-year-old. We have recovered the weapon reportedly used for murder and also a country made pistol," said Varun Dahia ACP ( Crime),Gurugram Police.