Gurugram: 4 Labourers Fall To Death From 17th Floor Of Highrise; Police To Probe Incident

In a tragic development being reported from Gurugram, four labourers died and one was left seriously injured after falling from the 17th floor of a tower. The workers fell from the tower crane at the Emaar Palm Heights in sector 77 of the city.

Suresh Kr, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, while speaking to the media present at the location said, "Some labourers had climbed to the top to fix the tower crane. They fell off the 17th floor - 4 died, and one got stuck on the 12th floor and is hospitalised. The bodies of the dead have been sent to the hospital and the injured is under treatment. We will discuss and register FIR against responsible officials."

The Assistant Commissioner of Police also added that Emaar Palm Hills is being constructed by JJRS Construction Pvt. Ltd. The spokesperson of Emaar also commented on the dreadful incident and said, "The accident took place during construction closeout work by the contractor, in a completed tower in Palm Heights. We deeply regret the unfortunate & tragic incident and empathise with victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the deceased. "

"We are further investigating the unfortunate incident along with our contractor to understand the cause of this incident," the spokesperson added.

Labourer Buried Alive At Under-construction Site In Gurugram in March

Meanwhile, this is not the first incident regarding the death of labourers at construction sites in Gurugram. Earlier in March, a 22-year-old labourer died after being buried under a mound of soil at an under-construction building in Gurugram Sector 84, the police had said.

Another person was rescued by other labourers working in the basement of the building, police said, adding that the incident took place after the mud caved in. Four other labourers had a narrow escape in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Gajender, who hailed from the state of Uttar Pradesh. According to police, Gajender was taken out from the mound by fire personnel after 40 minutes and was taken to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

(With inputs from ANI)