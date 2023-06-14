Last Updated:

Gurugram: Another Chintels Tower Declared Unsafe, Residents Told To Vacate In 15 Days

The Gurugram administration has issued an order to vacate another tower in sector 109's Chintels Paradiso Society within 15 days after the structure was declared unsafe for habitation.

Press Trust Of India
Gurugram administration ask residents of two towers in Chintels Paradiso society to vacate | Image: Representational/ PTI


The Gurugram administration has issued an order to vacate another tower in sector 109's Chintels Paradiso Society within 15 days after the structure was declared unsafe for habitation by a recent audit report, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order on Tuesday, after the June 2 audit report by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, declared Tower G of the housing society as unsafe.

Earlier, Towers D, E and F had been declared unsafe following structural audits. The society has nine towers in total. Last year, two people lost their lives when Tower D partially collapsed.

The District Town Planner (Enforcement) has been appointed the nodal officer and duty magistrate to get the tower vacated. The 14-storey G tower has 56 flats.

"Using the powers vested in section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the tower needs to be vacated. Legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders under section 188 of the IPC and sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," the order read.

"We cannot compromise with the safety of the residents. They need to move out for their own safety. We have assured and will guarantee the implementation of the agreed buyback," Yadav said.  

