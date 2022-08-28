Gurugram: BCA Student, Electrician Held For Making Threat Calls To Congress MLA

A BCA final year student and an electrician were arrested on Sunday for allegedly making a threat call to the Congress MLA from Badli and trying to extort money from him, police said.

The accused made threatening calls to the MLA through an Android app which made it look like as if the call was being made from an international number, they said.

The accused have been identified as Manjeet, 22, a Bachelor in Computer Application student at Nehru College in Jhajjar district, and Vikram, 22, his accomplice, who is an electrician.

Both accused are residents of Silana village in Jhajjar, said police.

The arrests were made by Head Inspector Anand Yadav from Sector 31 Crime Unit.

“On interrogation, the accused revealed that Manjeet used an Android application in his phone which ensured that the original number does not get displayed during the call instead an International mobile number displayed on the receiver’s phone screen.

“They were sure that police could not trace them and planned to call the MLA for extortion,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP(Crime).

On August 25, Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats had filed a complaint alleging that he had received three calls from “international” numbers and the callers demanded Rs 1 lakh in extortion from him, and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay up.

Out of the three calls, only one was received by the MLA.

In line with the complaint, an FIR was registered at DLF Phase-2 Police Station and the investigation of this case was handed over to Crime Branch Sector 31.

During the course of investigation it was found that the calls were VOIP calls made by using Android apps, police said.

Vikram was nabbed for helping Manjeet get the Congress MLA’s number, they said.

“We are questioning them and will take them on remand after we produce them in a city court by tomorrow,” said Sangwan.