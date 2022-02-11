Gurugram Building Collapse: Efforts On To Search 3rd Person Trapped Under Debris

In the latest development to the Gurugram building collapse incident, Gurugram district collector Nishant Yadav informed that three people were trapped under the debris and police officials have been able to take out two of them from the pile of mud.

As per Nishant Yadav, a body of a deceased woman was found on the night of the incident and one individual was rescued and was admitted to the hospital. The officials are also looking for the third person who was present in the building at the time of the collapse, the district collector informed.

Gurugram building collapse: Two rescued, one still trapped under debris

"A total of three people were trapped out of which (the) body of a woman was recovered yesterday. Today we've rescued one more person and he is fine and admitted to the hospital. We're looking for the third person; we suspect that she'll not survive," Yadav informed.

A committee has been constituted by the authorities to investigate the matter. Two Deputy Superintendents of Haryana Police will be investigating the case. An FIR has been filed against Ashok Solaman, the builder of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Haryana's Gurugram's Sector 109, under Sections 304a and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the victims of the deceased. However, the builder has said that he is cooperating in the investigation.

"We inquired about the incident from the local authorities. For detailed investigation, we have constituted a committee, which will be headed by the Additional District Magistrate of Gurugram and asked him to submit the report within a week," DC Yadav informed. Yadav had assured that the culprit will not be spared.

How did the Gurugram building portion collapse?

According to the officials, the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in sector 109 first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

Rajesh Bharadwaj, a resident of Block-D of the complex, in his complaint, said, "I got a call from my son Yatharth Bhardwaj that the ceiling of some floors of our tower has collapsed. In the incident, my wife suffered injuries. She passed away around 7 pm." He said that after he came from the office, he saw that the ceiling of the sixth and seventh floors had collapsed. "Rescue and police teams were working on the spot and after the removal of debris my wife's body was recovered and taken to hospital," a grieving Rajesh Bharadwaj said.

"Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident," Yadav said, offering condolences to the "affected families".

(Image: ANI)