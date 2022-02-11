Gurugram Building Collapse: Protests Erupt As Two Lives Lost Over Construction Negligence

Residents of the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 of Haryana staged a protest against the Thursday night incident where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed. As per Republic's ground reporting, the media was not allowed to enter inside the residential area where police were standing guard. While speaking to a few residents, it was learned that even they want the media to come inside and cover the matter however they were not allowed.

Gurugram building collapse: Statement from residents

"We have no idea why media is not allowed to come inside but even we want you all to cover this. We have no idea what is going on, we are not allowed to go outside as well as in the area where the incident took place," said one of the residents from the closed gate.

Out of anger, another resident asserted, "these policemen are in favour of the builder who ran away last evening. We are trapped here, not allowed to go outside or in that area".

Gurugram building collapse: What happened and key details

31-year-old Ekta Bhardwaj died last night while another victim identified as Sunita Srivastava died on Friday as a portion of the building collapsed in the apartment building. Police have booked the builder of Chintels Paradiso, the residential housing complex, and the construction contractor for negligence, while the district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The rescue operation is still going on. Sunita Srivastava's husband, Arun Kumar Srivastava, who was trapped under the building's debris, has been hospitalised.

#WATCH | Haryana: Visuals from Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 where a portion of the roof of an apartment has collapsed.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WI22vLwOy6 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, "A special inquiry team has been constituted and it will look into the allegations of negligence. Rescue operations are underway."

How did the building portion collapse?

According to the officials, the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in sector 109 first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

Rajesh Bharadwaj, a resident of Block-D of the complex, in his complaint, said, "I got a call from my son Yatharth Bhardwaj that the ceiling of some floors of our tower has collapsed. In the incident, my wife suffered injuries. She passed away around 7 pm." He said that after he came from the office, he saw that the ceiling of the sixth and seventh floors had collapsed. Rescue and police teams were working on the spot and after the removal of debris my wife's body was recovered and taken to hospital, a grieving Rajesh Bharadwaj said.

Police on preliminary investigations report:

"Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident," the official said, offering condolences to the "affected families".

(With PTI inputs)