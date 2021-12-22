Gurugram First In Haryana To Achieve 100% COVID-19 Vaccination Of Eligible Population

Gurugram's health department claims to have achieved 100% coverage of both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination to the eligible population, making it Haryana's first district to accomplish so. Civil Surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav stated in a statement that the district is also the first in the national capital region (NCR) to attain this rank, PTI reported.

In a district like Gurugram, where the floating population is a key problem, Yadav congratulated the entire health department team, saying that 100% immunisation is only a milestone. According to data released by the health department, the first dose was given to 128% of the population in the district, while the second dose was given to 100%.

"Because we have such a large floating population, the immunisation process is still ongoing," Yadav explained.

He went on to say that whenever vaccines for children are approved in the future, data from children aged 0 to 6 and 6 to 18 years is being collected. The immunisation procedure can be accelerated once it has begun to cover all of the children.

"Our team had begun many novel initiatives in the vaccine campaign, such as drive-through in malls, third gender vaccination, and vaccinating all part of the community, which were later implemented in other cities across the country," Yadav noted, as per PTI.

Dr MP Singh, a deputy civil surgeon who is also the vaccine campaign's nodal officer, said the vaccination campaign began on January 16 this year with the vaccination of health professionals. 40,441 sessions were held in order to reach 100% of the population. At the same time, the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign reached over 6 lakh homes in the district, vaccinating over 2.56 lakh people.

On Tuesday, Gurugram reported 23 new COVID cases, while Haryana reported 43 new cases in a single day. The number of active cases of the virus in the state is 234; however, there have been 7,61,952 recoveries.

However, Andaman & Nicobar became the first state/UT to vaccinate its whole eligible population with both doses of the anti-COVID vaccination just a few weeks ago. According to provisional statistics as of 7 a.m. today, India's overall COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 138.96 cr (1,38,95,90,670) with the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. This was accomplished after 1,47,11,227 sessions.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI