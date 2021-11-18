Gurugram Gurdwara Offers Space To Muslims For Prayers After Cancellation Of 8 Namaz Sites

After objections over the offering of namaz in public and open places, the Gurudwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram has come forward and announced its decision to allow the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers in its premises. Sherdil Singh Sidhu, President, Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Sadar Bazar announced the decision of providing a basement for Muslim men who want to offer Friday prayers, according to ANI. The decision of the Gurudwara association comes after the Gurugram administration had cancelled permission to offer namaz at 8 out of 37 designated sites citing objections from local residents.

It's 'Guru Ghar', open for all communities with no discrimination. There shouldn't be any politics here. Basement is now open for Muslim brothers who want to offer 'Jumme ki namaz': Sherdil Singh Sidhu Gurudwara president pic.twitter.com/6gNW3eSuAz — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Sherdil Singh Sidhu told ANI that its “Guru Ghar”, is open for all communities without any discrimination. Speaking about the decision of providing space to Muslims for prayers, Sidhu said that the basement is available to the Muslim community for offering Friday prayers. Furthermore, he asserted that if the space is available, Muslims should be allowed to pray and they should not get involved in fights over “such petty issues.” Moreover, he stated that the people who had issues with Muslim men praying in open space should have contacted the government instead of attacking them as they were allowed to pray by the administration.

“It's Guru Ghar, open for all communities with no discrimination. There shouldn't be any politics here. Basement is now open for Muslim brothers who want to offer Jumme ki namaz, Sherdil Singh Sidhu told ANI. “If there's an open space, Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz. We shouldn't fight over such petty issues. People who were offering namaz in open sought administration's permission & those who had problem should have approached admin before attacking them,” Sherdil Singh Sidhu added.

Gurugram administration cancels permission for eight namaz sites

Gurugram administration on Tuesday, 2 November, withdrew permission given to Muslims to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites due to the objections raised by local people, according to ANI. The locations include Bengali Basti in Sector 49, V Block of DLF Phase-3, Surat Nagar Phase-1, outskirts of Kherki Majra village, outskirts of Daulatalab village near Dwarka Expressway, near Ramgarh village in Sector 68, near DLF Square Tower and from Rampur village to Nakhrola Road, as per ANI report.

The district administration had informed that people need to seek permission in order to offer namaz in any “public place or open place.” Furthermore, the administration stated that the Muslims can offer prayers at any Eidgah, Mosque or at a private designated place. Apart from this, Deputy Commissioner Gurugram constituted a committee to identify the places where the people can offer Namaz. In order to resolve the matter, the committee will further discuss the issue with communities.

