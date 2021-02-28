Gurugram Man Gets A Mention In PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Says 'I Was Speechless'

Mayur Shah, a banker by profession and a nature enthusiast by passion was left elated when Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned his name in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on February 28. This came as a surprise for the Gurugram resident who had asked him to highlight the efforts of the people of Assam for a surge in the number of 'waterfowls' in Kaziranga.

Speaking to ANI, Shah, who is an avid bird watcher, said, "I had requested the Prime Minister to use the platform and congratulate the people of Assam for water conservation in Kaziranga that has led to growth in 'waterfowls' there, which is helping a lot of migratory birds. I was speechless when PM Modi highlighted it in Mann Ki Baat, which has a reach beyond India, and connects the Indian community globally.

"When he spoke about water conservation, he did not speak only for humans but also migratory birds. It was a great tribute to the people of Asam and the nature lovers are happy that PM Modi chose to mention this in his address", he added.

Talking about the comment he made on the Namo app, Shah said, "My comment went back to the days when I was searching for Assam as my next birding destination and I came across this mews that Kaziranga, thanks to the water conservation, that there was the growth of waterfowl. I felt so connected because we experience the same in my village in Gujarat."

Mayur Shah gets a mention in Mann ki Baat

PM Modi, during Mann ki Baat, had said, "I thought that Mayurji would talk about rhinos, hailed as the pride of Kaziranga but he instead asked for the appreciation of the people of Assam for the rise in the number of waterfowls in Kaziranga."

Citing the census conducted by Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve Authority, he revealed that the population of waterbirds has grown significantly.

Waterbirds increased by up to 175 percent as per census: PM Modi

"Just two weeks ago, the survey was conducted again. You will be delighted to know that this time the number of waterbirds has increased by up to 175 percent as compared to last year", he added.

He said that a total of 112 species of birds have been sighted in Kaziranga National Park during this census and of these, 58 species happen to be winter migrants from different parts of the world including Europe, Central Asia and East Asia. The most important reason for this is that here, there is better water conservation along with very little human interference, he added.

(Inputs from ANI)