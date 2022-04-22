Gurugram Police arrest out on bail convicts for snatching iPhone

Gurugram, Apr 22 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly snatching an iPhone from a local resident in New Colony area, police here said.

The accused had come out on bail a week back and snatched the phone on Wednesday from one Rohit Gupta.

A motorcycle, a scooty, the stolen mobile, and Rs 50,000 cash has been recovered from their possession, said police.

The accused have been identified as Rahul alias 'Attack', a resident of Jyoti Park colony, and Jatin Chutani, a resident of Arjun Nagar colony.

Both have been found to be involved in incidents of snatching, molestation, possessing illegal weapon, and using drugs. They were released on bail in a drug case, police said.

“The accused not only snatched the mobile but also transferred Rs 50,000 to them through an app installed in mobile.

“An FIR was registered yesterday and today we have nabbed both accused, who have confessed to the crime. We are questioning them,” said Rajesh Yadav, SHO New Colony Police Station.

Yadav said they have also nabbed two vehicle-lifters, Jagat and Bunty. They had stolen a motorcycle on April 18 from Sohna Chowk area. The stolen motorcycle has also been recovered from their possession. PTI COR VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)