Gurugram police arrests two sharp shooters

Gurugram, May 23 (PTI) Police here arrested two sharp shooters carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their arrest with a foreign-made pistol and Rs 7 lakh in cash.

According to police, they were wanted in a murder case and belong to the Kaushal gang.

Those arrested have been identified as Anil, alias Lath (32), a resident of Kakraula in Delhi; and Sajjan, alias Bholu (36), a resident of Bishan village in Jhajjar.

Both were arrested on May 17 and produced in a city court, which sent them to judicial custody.

"Anil is a sharp shooter of gangster Kaushal and at his behest commits crimes. Sajjan is also sharp shooter," said ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

Police said on February 22 last year, both had shot dead an auto driver in Feroze Gandhi Colony. So far, police have arrested five people in the case. PTI COR RDK