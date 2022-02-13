Gurugram Restaurant Receives Flak Over Denying Entry To Woman In Wheelchair, Apologizes

A differently-abled woman was recently denied entry at a famous restaurant in Gurugram on grounds of her being wheelchair-bound, however, the charges have been denied by the restaurant management. The issue which has now taken the internet by storm was raised by the girl identified as Srishti Pandey who took to Twitter and narrated her ordeal at the popular restaurant named 'Raasta' in Gurugram's DLF CyberHub.

In a series of tweets, the girl stated, "I went to my Raasta Gurgaon with my best friend and her fam last night. This was one of my first outings in so long and I wanted to have fun. Bhaiya (my friend's elder brother) asked for a table for four. The staff at the desk ignored him twice."

I went to my @raastagurgaon with my best friend and her fam last night. This was one of my first outings in so long and I wanted to have fun. Bhaiya (my friend's elder brother) asked for a table for four. The staff at the desk ignored him twice. 1/n — Srishti (she/her🏳‍🌈) (@Srishhhh_tea) February 12, 2022

Further alleging that the staff responded by saying that "wheelchair andar nahi jaygi" (The wheelchair can't go inside)", the woman initially thought that it was some kind of accessibility issue was left in shock after what happened next. In her next tweet, she added, "He told us pointing towards me that "andar customers disturb hojaynge" (The customers will get disturbed) and denied us entry, with so much of ease. This came from the staff of a freaking fancy place."

Following this, the woman raised several questions on why she had to face such circumstances and was treated differently from the others present at the place. She also shared a video where a staff member can be seen arguing with the group.

Restaurant management denies accusations

As reported by PTI, the manager of Raasta B Madhav has denied the allegations saying that she was not denied entry but was stopped from going to the dance floor as it was crowded and had steps and her wheelchair could have caused an accident.

On the contrary, in a response to her allegations, the restaurant management has also issued an apology for the incident and stated that the steps have been taken internally to heightened sensitivity and empathy among their staff members.

Apart from that, the Gurugram Police has also responded to her tweet and asked for her contact details for initiating further actions. In the meantime, the post has now gone viral on Twitter and has garnered over 8,000 likes followed by over 3,000 retweets and tons of comments.



Image: Twitter/@Srishhhh_Tea