Gurugram: Woman Thrashed For Objecting To Smoking In Shared Auto, 1 Held

Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) A woman was allegedly beaten by a private bank executive after she objected to him smoking inside a shared auto here, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Vasu Singh, who lives in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad, was arrested but released on bail, police said, adding that the victim -- Suman Lata -- is a resident of Delhi’s Wazirabad and is recuperating in a hospital.

According to the complaint filed by Lata, who works at a private hospital in Gurugram, the incident took place on Monday evening when she was returning home in a shared auto.

“When we reached near Greenwood City, sector 46, a couple boarded the auto and the man was smoking and continued to do so even after sitting inside. I asked him to stop but he got angry and refused,” Lata alleged in her complaint.

Lata then pulled the cigarette out of the accused’s mouth and threw it outside. This enraged Singh who punched her on the face twice and left her with a bleeding nose. He also abused Lata, she said in the complaint.

“The driver stopped the auto and I informed police and my family,” the complainant said.

A police team reached the spot and arrested Singh who has been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 50 police station.

“As the accused agreed to join the investigation, he was let off on bail,” sub inspector Amit Kumar, who is also the investigating officer of the case, said. PTI COR RHL

