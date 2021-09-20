Gutkha, tobacco items worth over Rs 9 lakh seized, 2 held in Bhiwandi

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) Gutkha and other banned tobacco items worth Rs 9.31 lakh were seized from a tempo in Bhiwandi in Thane district, leading to the arrest of two persons, an official said on Monday.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Bhiwandi police, he said.

FDA official RS Bodke told PTI the tempo was intercepted at Nadi Naka on Sunday afternoon.

Nizampura police station is probing further, the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

