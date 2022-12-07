Guwahati-bound Flybig Airlines Flight Grounded By DGCA At Patna Airport After Fuel Leakage

A Flybig airlines aircraft was grounded on Tuesday by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a fuel leakage was reported at Patna airport. Notably, fuel leakage was reported during the transit check. Soon after noticing the leakage, the aircraft was grounded at Patna airport.

According to news agency ANI, a senior DGCA official informed that aircraft VT-TMC of Flybig airlines was scheduled to take off for Guwahati from Patna airport at 6.15 pm when fuel leakage was noticed during transit inspection.

He further added that during the inspection, it was found that the fuel was leaking from the top of the wing's right-hand side between ribs four and five after refueling.

As per the DGCA official, senior officers have been informed about the incident and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Increased technical errors in flights

AirAsia Pune-Bengaluru flight: Earlier on November 7, a Bengaluru-bound AirAsia India flight from Pune aborted take off at the last minute after a technical error was reported. "AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off and returned to bay due to a technical reason," an AirAsia India spokesperson said in a statement.

Sparks in IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight: After noticing a wave of sparks emanating from the plane's starboard-side engine, IndiGo flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) was immediately grounded at the Delhi airport in October, this year. Releasing an official statement, IndiGo in a statement said that all passengers and crew landed safely following the incident.

Akasa Air's flight cancelled: The newly-launched Akasa Air's flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru was cancelled at the last moment on technical grounds in October. However, the 9:55 flight was soon rescheduled for 10:55 pm after the passengers demanded alternative flights to their destination.