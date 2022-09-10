GVMC To Introduce LIFEBOUY Robots To Beaches; Here's How It Will Save People From Drowning

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is attempting to use technology to protect the lives of beachgoers in light of the escalating number of drowning deaths at nearby beaches. Accordingly, on Friday, at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, and GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha observed a demonstration of a robotic "Lifebuoy," which aids in saving people from drowning.

Speaking to ANI, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha said, "So today, in Vishakhapatnam's RK beach, we have got a demo done. This will work in an emergency situation to bring the drowning persons and save their lives... This is being developed by one startup with the support of the Navy... We are looking to introduce them to make our beaches safer."

Mayor Smt G Hari Venkata Kumari along with District Collector Dr Mallikarjuna & Commissioner GVMC Dr G Lakshmisha inspected the LIFEBOUY Robot developed by Vizag Safe Organisation for rescue the citizens from sea drowning.#VizagSaysNotoPlastic pic.twitter.com/yGsuQ9s6k3 — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_VISAKHA) September 9, 2022

Here's how LIFEBOUY robots will save people from drowning

The LIFEBOUY robots are battery-propelled and remotely controlled life-saving machines that can be used to save a drowning person from the sea. These robots are portable, light in weight and can be carried by a person. Seeing any person drowning in the sea, LIFEBOUY can be deployed in the sea, remotely controlled to reach the drowning person quickly and bring back the person to the land.

It is pertinent to mention that a demonstration of how LIFEBOUY saves a person from drowning was carried out in Visakhapatnam at RK beach on Friday wherein the robot rescued a drowning man.