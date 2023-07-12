Gwalior Gears Up To Welcome President Droupadi Murmu

As President Droupadi Murmu will be on a one-day visit to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on July 13, preparations are underway in full swing at the Jai Vilas Mahal. The President will grace the 4th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management at Gwalior, an official release stated.

The President will have lunch at Jai Vilas Palace, the Gwalior-based residence of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and also visit the Jiwajirao Scindia Museum. Many cultural programs have been organised in the honour of the second woman President of India.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the President's visit to Jai Vilas Palace. Jyotiraditya Scindia's wife Priyadarshini Raje Scindia is monitoring preparations to welcome the President traditionally. Troupes will perform cultural programmes on the occasion. Special orders have been given for preparing lunch for President Murmu.

As this visit comes during the holy month of ‘sawan’, the food will be prepared keeping in mind the dietary restriction one follows while observing fast during these days. Special shef have been called in to prepare a feast honouring the President. They have been instructed to prepare multiple dishes without using ginger, onion, garlic and black salt.

Cuisines from the states of Maharashtra, Odisha and country of Nepal will be a part of the platter presented for the President.

Before President Droupadi Murmu, the Scindia family hosted six Presidents namely - Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, Giani Zail Singh, Shankar Dayal Sharma, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil.

The Jai Vilas Palace was built in 1874 by Jayajirao Scindia, the Maharaja of Gwalior in the British Raj. While the major part of the palace is now the Jiwajirao Scindia Museum, a part of it is the residence of some of his descendants.