Gym Owner In Delhi's Preet Vihar Shot Dead By Three Unidentified Men; Probe Underway

A gym owner on Friday was shot dead by three unidentified men in Delhi’s Preet Vihar. The victim identified as Mahendra Agarwal was the managing director of Energie Fitness.

In the CCTV footage surfaced, two unidentified men can be seen entering the gym with one of them can be seen holding a pistol. The face of unidentified men was covered with handkerchiefs

The Delhi Police informed that the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. and the attackers are yet to be identified.

“The investigation into this case is underway and further details are awaited," said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi.

Agarwal, 45, was involved in the gym equipment business and ran several gyms and spas. Energie gym and spa has its headquarters on the first floor of a building on Vikas Marg in Preet Vihar.

According to reports, a mutual rivalry is being speculated as the reason behind the killing but the Delhi Police investigating is the murder from every angle.

The forensic team reaches the spot

A forensic team has also been called to the spot. Apart from this, CCTV footage installed nearby is being scanned in an attempt to identify the accused.

In order to determine whether Mahendra Agarwal had any animosity towards anyone, the authorities are also speaking with the deceased's family members.