Gym Owner Shot Dead In Gwalior

A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was out for morning walk in Gwalior on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Anand Nagar area, said an official, adding that the assailants, who came on a motorcycle, fled from the spot immediately.

The victim was identified as Ram Kumar Rai.

Besides owning a gym, Rai was also in property business, said Bahodapur police station in-charge Amar Singh Sikarwar.

City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said disputes related to the victim's property business might be the reason for the murder.

Police are conducting further probe and also scanning CCTV footage, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)