Habitat Loss Force Lion-tailed Macaques On Roads For Food In Karnataka's Agumbe Ghat

As the forest canopy are diminishing day by day leading to the lack of indigenous trees, the lion-tailed macaques (LTM), which is now considered to be an endangered species, have started to come up to the hairpin bend of the road of Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga to eat the food that is thrown by visitors. These species dwell in the Western Ghats' rainforests.

More about the problems faced by the Lion-tailed macaques

An environmentalist, Ajay Kumar Sharma, bemoaned the suffering of these species, saying that while the scene may appear attractive to visitors, it is terrible to witness these LTMs in such a state. He even said that LTMs have a reputation for being shy creatures. They live at the tops of indigenous trees' canopies. The forest department has now planted Acacia and Nilgiris to replace the original indigenous trees. He further said, “These animals do not even have food in the forests. So, there is a drastic behavioural change in them. It is very disheartening to see them wait by the side of roads for travellers to throw a packet of chips," as per ANI.

According to Sharma, the Deputy Conservator of Forests of the Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary has issued a directive for tourists not to halt at Agumbe Ghat. He even said by indicating the directive that stopping tourists from suspending their rides at the Agumbe Ghat is not the solution to the problem. He further added that officials should ensure and take responsibilities that these endangered species have enough food in the forest so that they are not reliant on others. "LTMs are the pride of the Western ghats of Karnataka and Shivamogga. They are on the verge of extinction. We should do something for them," added Sharma.

A local in Agumbe, Shashi Bhushan, criticised the forest department for the condition of LTMs and asked the government to save the creatures.

Previously, as per the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, the lion-tailed macaque maintains the status in the list as an endangered species from a year ago.

More about the Lion-tailed macaques

The lion-tailed macaques have black hair all over its body. The silver-white coloured mane usually covers the head from the cheekbones to the chin, which is the most distinguishing feature of this creature. The hairless face has a dark complexion. These species are almost 42 to 61 cm head-to-body length and weigh at least 2 to 10 kg. The tail is around 25 cm in length and has a black tuft at the tip that looks like a lion's tail from where the name came from. It can ascend long trees well and spends much of its time in the top canopy of tropical wet evergreen forests.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)