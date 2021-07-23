Haridwar Allows 'Symbolic Snan' On Guru Purnima, Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory

As the country continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haridwar District Administration on Friday said that only a 'symbolic snan' (holy bath) will be held on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Saturday, July 24. Stating that only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' will participate in the snan, the Haridwar administration said that the devotees with a negative RT-PCR report of not more than 72 hours, will only be allowed.

COVID-19: Haridwar issues guidelines for 'Ganga Snan'

After the cancellation of Kanwar Mela, the police has increased strictness on the border of Haridwar district. The administration had recently ordered the sealing of Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar for Kanwariyas by putting barricades from July 24 to August 6. As the Haridwar administration has allowed 'Ganga Snan' on Guru Purnima, the rules are supposed to be followed by all in line with COVID

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, devotees living in different corners of the country come to visit Haridwar in Uttarakhand to worship their Gurus living in the city. This year, Guru Purnima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 24, which coincides with the lunar eclipse. It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment.

COVID-19 situation in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tourism took a hit after the state implemented strict rules for maintaining COVID-19 norms. The state had seen an influx of tourists in Nainital and Mussoorie, where people had started gathering in large crowds. A number of images had been circulated, calling it to revenge tourism post the second wave of COVID-19. The Kanwar Yatra has already been called off by the state government in Uttarakhand, due to the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19. The Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar will be sealed from July 25 to August 6, to stop the entry of Kanwariyas.

Uttarakhand so far has recorded over 3,41,629 positive cases, out of which, 3,33,621 have successfully recovered and 7,359 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 56 new cases, 48 fresh recoveries and 2 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 649.

