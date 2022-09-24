Haryana: Amid Heavy Rain, Nuh Family Use Kerosene & Diesel For Cremation

The members of a family in Haryana claimed that they had to use kerosene and diesel while performing the last rites of a 50-year-old man after heavy rain disrupted the cremation at a village crematorium which had no shed for protection.

The incident took place at village Dugri in district Nuh.

A 50-year-old villager Om Prakash died of prolonged illness.

The family members and villagers waited for the rain to stop but it continued. When the rain stopped at around 3 pm, they took the body to the crematorium for the final rites.

“We had put the body on a pyre in the open sky because there was no tin shed and the son of the deceased lit the fire," Surender Kumar, cousin of the deceased said here.

In the meantime, heavy rain started again.

"Hence, we arranged a tarpaulin and erected a tent on the pyre. 'Ghee' was used for the ritual, but we had to use kerosene and diesel because there was heavy rain,” Kumar further claimed.

He blamed the village Sarpanch for the lack of a tin shed at the crematorium.

Villager Chandagi Ram alleged that the grant for the tin shed and boundary wall of the crematorium had already been issued by the government but the work had not been done yet.

“It was shameful for not only the family but the entire village that we were forced to erect a tent in the crematorium for the cremation of a dead body”, said another villager Roop Chand.

Despite several attempts, the Sarpanch of Dugri village could not be contacted.

