Haryana: Jesus Christ Statue Allegedly Vandalised In Ambala Church; 2 Suspects Identified

A statue of Jesus Christ at the entrance gate of a church in Ambala was allegedly vandalised by some unidentified people, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at the Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala Cantonment, they said.

SHO of Ambala Cantonment police station, Anil Kumar, also said that police received information about the vandalism in the morning. On-ground reports also mentioned that the unidentified people were not in their senses when the incident took place.

A footage from CCTV cameras in the area have emerged and two suspects have been spotted. A case for hurting religious sentiments has been registered and further investigations are underway, he said. Additional Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Pooja Dabla said that a team has been constituted to conduct a thorough probe.

Santa Claus effigies burned in Agra

In a separate incident, Hindu outfits on Saturday burnt effigies of mythical character Santa Claus, accusing Christian missionaries of using the Christmas festival as an opportunity to spread Christianity by resorting to a gift-distribution spree. The activists of Hindu outfits Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal burnt effigies of Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas or Saint Nicholas, outside St John's College on M G Road and various schools in Agra.

"As December comes, the Christian missionaries become active in the name of Christmas, Santa Claus and New Year. They allure children by making Santa Claus distribute gifts to them and attract them towards Christianity, regional general secretary Ajju Chauhan of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal alleged.

Christmas celebrations disrupted in Assam

Meanwhile, the Christmas programme in Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district was disrupted by a group of people who demanded Hindus to shun the celebrations, a senior police official said on Sunday. Seven youths involved in the incident that happened on Saturday evening have been detained so far, she added.

Cachar superintendent of police Ramandeep Kaur told PTI that the incident occurred during the Christmas celebration in an open field in the town.