Haryana Min Sandeep Singh Joins Probe, Questioned In Sexual Harassment Case For Over 7 Hrs

Haryana’s tainted former Sports and Youth Affairs minister Sandeep Singh joined the investigation against him in the sexual harassment case on Sunday, January 8, sources said, ANI reported. The police had earlier sent him 41A notice to join the questioning.

Singh reached the Sector 26 police station at 11.30 am, he was interrogated by the police officials until 7.30 pm. The sources further added, the former minister’s lawyer Deepak Sabarwal was also present.

Action against Haryana minister

After a complaint was filed by a junior athletics coach, police swung into action and seized two mobile phones of Singh, they added. He has already been divested of his Sports and Youth affairs cabinet portfolios.

Last month, an athletics coach in a press meet at the office of the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) alleged she was harassed for months by the then sports minister Sandeep Singh. She said, from February to November 2022, Singh repeatedly sent her messages on Social media, touched her inappropriately and also threatened her with online messages.

FIR against Sandeep Singh

The Chandigarh police initiated the probe after registering an FIR against Sandeep Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A case of sexual assault was filed on Singh by the Sector 26 police station.

The Junior coach stated at the press meet CM Manohar Lal Khattar should immediately sack the minister and also demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe against him. Following the allegations against him, Singh on January 1 stepped down as the Sports and youth Affairs minister and handed over the charge to CM Khattar. However, dismissing the charges against him, said this is an attempt to malign his image.

Image: ANI