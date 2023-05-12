Haryana Officials Discuss 3 Additional Road Connections Between Gurugram & Delhi

Top Haryana government officials on Friday discussed the construction of three additional road connections between Gurugram and Delhi as the state looks to improve connectivity with the National Capital.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a comprehensive discussion on three additional road connections between Gurugram and Delhi, an official release said.

The meeting was held with a purpose to speed up the implementation of significant road connectivity between Delhi and parts of Haryana to reduce the travel time for commuters.

Additionally, the implementation of these connectivities will alleviate the burden on existing roads, and ultimately ease the traffic congestion in the region, said an official statement.

Kaushal said that it was decided that the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) would take up the issue with its counterpart NCT Delhi regarding the road connectivity from Inder Lok Metro Station (New Delhi) to the Delhi-Haryana border in Sonipat District, utilizing the alongside of Western Yamuna Canal.

PWD (B&R) Haryana has been instructed to prepare and submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Irrigation Department for approval. The Irrigation Department, in the interim, will provide an 'in-principle' No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the development of this connectivity, said Kaushal.

The meeting also held a comprehensive discussion on three additional road connections between Gurugram and Delhi.

The first proposal involved establishing a 75-meter wide connection from Sectors 114/115 and 108/109 to Najafgarh Road in Delhi, the statement said.

The meeting also touched upon development of Gurugram-Mehrauli road as NH-236 and the link connecting Gurugram-Mehrauli road with Nelson Mandela T-Point, located near the Vasant Kunj Flyover, by traversing through the Delhi Ridge. This proposed link holds great potential for enhancing connectivity and streamlining transportation routes in the region, it said.