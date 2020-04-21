Haryana: Rate Of Doubling Of COVID-19 Cases Improves; 'state Fast Moving Towards Normalcy'

In the thick of Coronavirus, the rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana was doubling is 13.15 days as against 7.5 days of the national average, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. The Union Health Ministry had on Monday said that the rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in the country was doubling in the last one week has slowed to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Tests per million of population in Haryana are 548 against 304 of National. Doubling of #COVID19 cases in Haryana is in 13.15 days against 7.5 days of all India — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) April 21, 2020

Futhermore, the Health Minister said that Haryana was fast moving towards normalcy with 56.7% recovery rate.

“With 56.7 per cent recovery rate against 16.38 per cent of all India rate of #coronavirus cases Haryana is moving fast towards normalcy,” he said.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Total cases rise 18,601; all eyes on Delhi plasma therapy trial

Haryana Govt Gets 25,000 Rapid Test Kits

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Monday said it has received the first lot of 25,000 rapid test kits from SD Biosensor, a South Korean bio-diagnostic company.

"For fast detection of COVID-19 positive cases, SD Biosensor, a South Korea-based company which also has a presence in Industrial Model Township at Manesar, Gurugram, has developed a rapid test kit priced at Rs 380 per kit, which is Rs 400 cheaper than the rapid test kit imported from China.

It said the approval for the production of rapid test kits (RTKs) in the state has been fast-tracked and granted to the company in a short period of 15 days.

READ: 94,264 tn wheat procured in Haryana on first day

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 17,656, including 14,255 active cases. While 559 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,842 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

READ: 'Emerging scenario indicative of PDS scam in WB': Guv's sends huge allegation to CM Mamata

READ: Haryana govt gets 25,000 rapid test kits from South Korean company