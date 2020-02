A Railway Police Force (RPF) inspector saved the lives of a woman and her young child who were trying to get off a moving train in Haryana's Ambala.

RPF Inspector Shyam Sundar said that a family got off a crowded train at the Ambala station, leaving a woman and her 5-year-old daughter stranded in the train. The officer immediately noticed that two were attempting to get down from the moving train and rushed to save them. He was applauded by his seniors and the department.