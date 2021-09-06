Haryana: Section 144 Imposed In Karnal Ahead Of Farmers Protest On Sept 7

Ahead of the farmers’ mega gathering in Haryana’s Karnal on 7th September, the administration has imposed section 144 CRPC in the district, banning large gatherings. The farmer unions had earlier announced the maha panchayat in Karnal against the lathi charge on farmers that happened last month. Farmers have given the call to surround the Karnal mini secretariat on September 7 against the police brutality against the farmers’ protests.

The farmers’ unions in support of the farmer protests are set to assemble in Karnal to protest against the police actions. The mega gathering is now put under doubt, as the district administration has now announced section 144 in the region. The police have issued a traffic advisory for the commuters to take alternate routes avoiding the district. According to sources, farmers will be gathering in the grain market tomorrow and gherao the mini secretariat of Karnal.

The farmer unions called for the protest in Karnal in the Kisan Maha panchayat organised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Muzaffarnagar against three farm laws on Sunday. The event was attended by over 300 farmer unions from Uttar Pradesh and other states. They also called for a Bharat Bandh on September 27. Earlier on August 28, Haryana police used force on demonstrators at Bastara toll plaza when farmers allegedly blocked the highway and tried to march towards the venue of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting.

Following the incident, the SKM announced the large protest and said in a statement, that the Maha panchayat will make the Centre and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath realise the power of farmers. The SMK also announced a grand farmers' meet in Lucknow on September 9 and 10. The farmer's body further called for 'Kisan Sansad' in Jaipur on International Day of Democracy which falls on September 15.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc blocking access to the roads completely. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The protesting farmers now aim to intensify protests across UP where polls will be held in February 2022.

