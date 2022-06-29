Haryana: Stray Dog Takes Away 2-day-old Baby From Hospital, Mauls Him To Death

In a tragic incident, a stray dog entered a private hospital in Panipat of Haryana and mauled to death a newborn baby after callously dragging him out on Tuesday.

According to the Panipat police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the two-day-old boy was sleeping next to his grandmother on the floor. According to the police, no one in the entire area noticed the dog entering the hospital.

Station House Officer (SHO) of sector 13-17 police station, Inspector Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said, “The dog entered the hospital, picked up the newborn sleeping on the floor with his grandmother with his mouth and took him out.”

However, moments later, the newborn’s relatives raised an alarm as he was nowhere to be found. It was found that the dog had taken him out and bit him, the SHO said. The baby was later declared dead by doctors, SHO Vijay Kumar said.

SHO Vijay Kumar said that the CCTV footage of the hospital showed the dog grabbing the newborn and taking him out. Vijay Kumar further said that the baby’s family hailed from Uttar Pradesh. His mother had come to Panipat for delivery.