Haryana Tea Seller Shocked To Find He Owes Rs 50 Crore To Banks; Says He Didn't Take Loan

In a shocking incident, a tea-seller in Haryana claimed that he owes Rs 50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. Rajkumar, who earns a living by selling tea in Dharmanagari near Kurukshetra had visited the bank to apply for a loan as his financial situation was grim due to COVID-19 crisis.

Upon seeking a loan of Rs 50,000, the bank rejected his application saying that he already has a debt of Rs 50 crores. Rajkumar said it is impossible that he owes such a huge amount of money as he never applied for any loan from the bank.

"I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible," Rajkumar told ANI.

The tea seller was told that a total amount of 50 crores 76 lakh rupees has been borrowed from his bank account which has not been achieved yet. Rajkumar's loan description states that a loan was taken every month including Kisan Credit, Auto and Tractor Loa. Thus Rajkumar returned home with shock and lamented that his account was misused by a fraudster. Other financial institution also refused to lend loans to him as CIBIL score was so bad.

The earnings of lakhs of people have taken a hit due to COVID-19 pandemic. The situation has pushed many people to apply for loans in order to restart their businesses and earn a decent livelihood, over which the government has offered favourable terms.

