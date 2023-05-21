Last Updated:

Haryana: Three Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Well

Three people died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a well in the Saharwa village in this Haryana district, police said on Sunday.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


Three people died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a well in the Saharwa village in this Haryana district, police said on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Jaipal, Narendra and Suresh, they said.

According to the police, Jaipal entered the well but lost consciousness after allegedly inhaling the toxic gas. Narendra then went inside but did not return either.

READ | 27-year-old woman dies after bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturns in J&K

Suresh and Vikram -- the fourth man hired to clean the well -- then went in to bring Jaipal and Narendra out. However, Suresh also fell unconscious and Vikram immediately came out of the well, they said.

READ | Jan Samvad show people happy with govt's policies: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Later, the police recovered the bodies of Jaipal, Narendra and Suresh from the well.

READ | Haryana govt withdraws circular that hiked power theft penalty on farmers
READ | 'Unfit, overweight cops to be transferred to police lines': Haryana Minister Anil Vij
READ | Home Minister of Haryana Anil Vij orders overweight cops to be transferred to police lines

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT