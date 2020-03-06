Hazardous Toxic Foam Reappears On The Surface Of Yamuna In Delhi; Froths Up Amid Rains

As heavy rains lash the national capital, hazardous toxic foam reappeared on the surface of the Yamuna river near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj. During the last Chatt Puja celebrations, devotees were seen offering prayers by standing knee-dip in toxic foam.

The issue of water and air pollution had become a talking point during the Delhi 2020 assembly elections campaigning, during which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised people of Delhi that if re-elected, his government would make the Yamuna river so clean that residents of the national capital will be able to take a dip in it.

BJP-Congress blame AAP Govt

Parties like Congress and BJP have attacked Kejriwal Government for not doing anything to clean the Yamuna river.

BJP spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay said "If you have to make Yamuna a pollution-free river then first of all you have to stop the water of drains coming into Yamuna. Moreover, illegal construction in Okhla is also one of the reasons because there is no drainage system and dirty water of those areas directly goes in Yamuna. This is a big failure of government as it makes a lot of promises but doesn't do anything"

"See it's the job of Delhi government, they had made tall promises during the last assembly elections campaigning that we will pay complete attention on cleaning of Yamuna and will develop it as a picnic spot. There must be a hazardous chemical in water which is making foam and the government must pay attention to this but they didn't. Delhi government must take responsibility for this," said senior Congress leader JP Aggarwal.

Doctors raise concerns

Doctors have termed this toxic foam "Hazardous" for people residing in nearby areas

"We call it toxic foam and this always happens when Rain lashes in that area as the water of river Yamuna is very polluted because pollutants get mixed with rainwater. It's as harmful to the body as inhaling it but it settles down after a time being. It's like air pollution floating on the surface of the water." said former KK Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association.

