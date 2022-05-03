HC to hear on Wednesday PIL for direction to AAP govt to appoint Lokayukta

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court will hear on Wednesday public interest litigation seeking a direction to the AAP government here to appoint a Lokayukta as promised by the party in its election manifesto of 2020.

The petition by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay is listed for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin and Justice Navin Chawla.

In February, the Delhi Government had told the high court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was going on and a meeting was convened in this regard and a name has been recommended for the appointment.

In his petition, the petitioner has sought the appointment of the Lokayukta within one month and stated that although the political party came into existence after the historic anti-corruption movement, the post of Lokayukta has been lying vacant since December 2020.

The petitioner has alleged that the Delhi government is not taking steps to weed out the menace of bribery, black money, benami property, tax evasion, profiteering, and other economic as well as white-collar offences and therefore, being the protector of fundamental rights, the court has to intervene in the matter of the appointment of a Lokayukta.

"When Justice Reva Khetrapal retired as Delhi Lokayukta, the government did nothing to fill the post till date and hundreds of complaints relating to corruption are pending in the office,” the petition gas claimed.

“The AAP promised a stringent and effective Jan Lokpal Bill in 2015 and 2020 election manifesto but rather enacting the Law, it is not even appointing the Lokayukta under outdated ineffective 1995 Act and hundreds of serious complaints relating to corruption against MLAs are pending in Lokayukta Office,” it has submitted.

The petitioner has sought to direct the “Delhi Government to appoint the Lokayukta in the spirit of the promises made in the 2020 Election Manifesto within one month”. PTI ADS RKS RKS

