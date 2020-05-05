Delhi: Headgear Invented To Scan People's Temperatures From 10m Distance In Crowded Areas

A company based in Delhi's Preet Vihar has made India's first land-to-land thermal detection equipment. It has been named as 'Thermal Corona Combat Headgear'. The equipment will help in scanning individuals from a safe distance of 5-10 meters. It will be really helpful to frontline COVID WARRIORS like police personnel and healthcare workers who are on the ground can scan many people at once.

Read: India's Covid Evacuation Plan Accessed: 7 Days, 11 Countries, 64 Flights, 14,800 People

Read: Delhi Govt Seals 2 Branches Of Apeejay School For Fee Hike Amid Covid; School Protests

With the help of this equipment, live imagery can also be sent to a centralized control centre. Frontline workers can scan people without coming in their close contact in public areas like hospitals, supermarkets and crowded areas.

While speaking to Republic TV, Prashant Pillai of Indian Robotics Solutions said, "Name of the said product which we have invented is Thermal Corona Combat Headgear. It took us roughly around 6 days to develop this. The idea came in our mind when we were talking to different governments with respect to our Thermal Corona Combat Drone which was specifically designed for Red zones but having said that they wanted aerial as well as Land to Land solutions which will empower and equip frontline warriors to go inside crowded areas and try to understand the first preliminary examinations."

This equipment has been developed at a time when many frontline warriors like police personnel and healthcare workers have tested positive while fighting Corona pandemic. Many healthcare workers got infected after coming in close contacts with Corona Positive patients during their treatment.

As per data, policemen deployed at Hotspot areas got infected after coming in contact with people living in these Red zones. In Delhi, more than 21 personnel have tested positive. Not only in Delhi but in many other states police personnel and health care workers have tested positive.

Read: 5 Personnel Including Army Colonel, Major Martyred In Handwara; Raksha Mantri Pays Tribute

Read: Shiv Sena Calls For A Surgical Strike Without 'tom-tomming' To Avenge Handwara Martyrs