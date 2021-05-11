Heartwarming: Bihar Police Personnel Helps Visually Impaired Man Cross Road In Patna

A very heartwarming gesture was witnessed in Bihar's Patna as a police officer was seen helping a visually impaired man cross the road. Shiv Kumar Chaudhary, a Bihar police personnel was seen in the video asking the vehicles to stop and with the help of his stick, he made the man cross the road. He also provided the handicapped man with food and water.

"He was sitting here for a long time. I thought of feeding him with the food available with me & helped him cross the road. I got him water too," said Chaudhary.

#WATCH | A Bihar Police personnel, Shiv Kumar Chaudhary helps a visually impaired man cross a road in Patna. The Police personnel says, "He was sitting here for a long time. I thought of feeding him with the food available with me & helped him cross the road. I got him water too" pic.twitter.com/opAF3JFZNL — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Netizens laud police officer's gesture

After the video got viral on social media people appreciated the police officer

Lockdown in Bihar

Meanwhile, in the wake of a constant surge in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, the state government has decided to implement a lockdown till May 15. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter and informed that the decision regarding a statewide lockdown was taken after his meeting with other ministers and officials. In addition, Kumar also informed that the Crisis Management Group has been instructed to take action.

CM Kumar tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "After discussion with the associate ministers and officials yesterday, it was decided to implement the lockdown in Bihar till May 15, 2021. In relation to its detailed guidelines and other activities, today the Crisis management group has been instructed to take action".

कल सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा के बाद बिहार में फिलहाल 15 मई, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके विस्तृत मार्गनिर्देशिका एवं अन्य गतिविधियों के संबंध में आज ही आपदा प्रबंधन समूह (Crisis management Group) को कार्रवाई करने हेतू निदेश दिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021

COVID Cases in Bihar

As per Health Ministry data, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 5,701 new COVID cases with 15,800 recoveries and 75 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 1,05,104 with 4,93,189 total recoveries and 3,357 deaths. The increasing cases of COVID in the state have now seemed to be under control. Also, there has been a decline in new positive cases for the fourth consecutive day.

