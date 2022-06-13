Heatwave persists in parts of Delhi, respite two days away

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A punishing heatwave seared parts of Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 46 degrees Celsius and above at many weather stations.

However, some relief from the scorching heat is expected after two days. Pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16 and the maximum temperatures are predicted to dip by seven to eight notches in the subsequent two-three days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 31.6 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the city had recorded the highest night temperature on a June day in four years at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 46.6 degrees Celsius at the Najafgarh weather station, making it the hottest place in the city.

Sports Complex, Mungeshpur and Ridge stations recorded a high of 46 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius and 45.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 26 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

In 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above on 30 days. The number of such days was 35 in 2010, the highest in the 1951-2022 period, the data showed.

The city has seen six heatwave spells this summer, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 degrees Celsius at some places.

The latest heatwave spell began on June 2 amid the absence of strong western disturbances and an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies and a drizzle in Delhi on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

The mercury will dip to 41 degrees Celsius by Wednesday and a major respite from the scorching heat is likely from June 16, according to the IMD.

Thundershowers, cloudy sky, gusty winds and light rainfall are predicted on the coming weekend. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may dip to 36 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather said, "The pre-monsoon activity will become stronger in north India, barring west Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, from June 19-20. The monsoon will continue to progress simultaneously. The rain deficit will be compensated for." Since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, the capital has not recorded any rainfall. Usually, it receives 13.8 mm of rainfall in the first 13 days of the month.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years. PTI GVS DIV DIV

