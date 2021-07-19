Last Updated:

Gurugram Ambience Mall Closed After Temporary Shed Collapses Due To Heavy Rain

Shed near Ambience Mall, Gurugram collapsed due to heavy rain and then the mall was closed for precaution. Areas around Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Ambience Mall

(IMAGE: ANI)


Many areas in Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall on Monday, July 19. Owing to the heavy rains, there was waterlogging seen in the city, which caused issues for vehicles in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi. Gurugram was hit the hardest out of all areas .At Ambience Mall in Haryana, parts of a temporary shed that had been placed to cover an open area in the mall succumbed to the heavy rainfall. The open area was on the third floor of the mall. The basement of the mall has also flooded due to the heavy rain in Gurugram. As a precautionary measure, the mall has been closed for now. 

 

Ambience Mall shed fall due to heavy rain in Haryana; mall closed for precaution

As Gurugram was worst hit out of all areas, severe waterlogging had also been reported in Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10. The Gurugram Traffic police also tweeted about the waterlogging issue so residents could plan out their travel basis the information.

READ | Lightning kills 2 in UP, heavy rains cause waterlogging in Mumbai

 

Delhi rain causing waterlogging in the city and halts vehicle movement

The Delhi traffic police also wrote about it and said, “Waterlogging reported at Pulpehladpur under the railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB Road towards Mathura Road.". The Noida Police said, "Traffic is moving at a slow pace due to rain on the Sector-60 underpass". The Gurugram police posted a number of tweets on the matter. The tweets have pictures and videos showing the waterlogging in the city, a number of vehicles stuck and people walking on the roads with water up to their knees. “ The Gurugram police posted about waterlogging at Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Bilaspur Chowk, Subash Chowk, Narsinghpur, MDI Chowk, Suncity Township sec-54, Iffco Chowk, Naharpur FOB, Hero Honda Chowk, Medanta underpass, Signature tower, Iffco metro underpass, Galleria market red light, Kanhai Chowk, Wazirabad Chowk, Huda city centre, Sec-4/7/9 chowk, Himgiri Chowk, near court T-point both sides, Basai Road, sec- 32 in front of Medanta and NH-48.

READ | Gautam Gambhir slams AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over waterlogging in Delhi

 

(IMAGE: ANI)

READ | Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert for coming days
READ | 'Absolute failure': AAP lambasts BMC after rain-related incidents in Mumbai claim 31 lives
READ | Heavy rain in Delhi causes car accident, no injuries sustained
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND