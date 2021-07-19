Gurugram Ambience Mall Closed After Temporary Shed Collapses Due To Heavy Rain

Many areas in Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall on Monday, July 19. Owing to the heavy rains, there was waterlogging seen in the city, which caused issues for vehicles in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi. Gurugram was hit the hardest out of all areas .At Ambience Mall in Haryana, parts of a temporary shed that had been placed to cover an open area in the mall succumbed to the heavy rainfall. The open area was on the third floor of the mall. The basement of the mall has also flooded due to the heavy rain in Gurugram. As a precautionary measure, the mall has been closed for now.

Haryana: Portions of the temporary shed which covers the open area on the third floor of Ambience Mall have fallen down and the mall's basement is also inundated following heavy rainfall in Gurugram. The mall has been closed as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/DmcN28yFvR — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Ambience Mall shed fall due to heavy rain in Haryana; mall closed for precaution

As Gurugram was worst hit out of all areas, severe waterlogging had also been reported in Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10. The Gurugram Traffic police also tweeted about the waterlogging issue so residents could plan out their travel basis the information.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported on Himgiri chowk. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/Z9o9kdWp4v — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) July 19, 2021

Delhi rain causing waterlogging in the city and halts vehicle movement

The Delhi traffic police also wrote about it and said, “Waterlogging reported at Pulpehladpur under the railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB Road towards Mathura Road.". The Noida Police said, "Traffic is moving at a slow pace due to rain on the Sector-60 underpass". The Gurugram police posted a number of tweets on the matter. The tweets have pictures and videos showing the waterlogging in the city, a number of vehicles stuck and people walking on the roads with water up to their knees. “ The Gurugram police posted about waterlogging at Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Bilaspur Chowk, Subash Chowk, Narsinghpur, MDI Chowk, Suncity Township sec-54, Iffco Chowk, Naharpur FOB, Hero Honda Chowk, Medanta underpass, Signature tower, Iffco metro underpass, Galleria market red light, Kanhai Chowk, Wazirabad Chowk, Huda city centre, Sec-4/7/9 chowk, Himgiri Chowk, near court T-point both sides, Basai Road, sec- 32 in front of Medanta and NH-48.

Recent satellite imagery shows intense or very intense convection over parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh, and Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, north Konkan, Bihar: IMD pic.twitter.com/aLIaUPRkdF — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

(IMAGE: ANI)