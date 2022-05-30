Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR, Power Cuts Reported In Several Areas

Amid the scorching heat, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday, triggering power disruptions in a number of locations. The shift of weather provided much-needed relief to residents who had been suffering from sweltering days for quite some time. The downpour was accompanied by roaring clouds and strong winds gusting to 50 km/hour as they swept the city, uprooting trees in several areas.

According to media reports, the relative humidity in the city was 63% on Monday morning. The highest temperature is expected to be approximately 41 degrees Celsius. On Sunday evening, light rain poured in parts of the national capital, with the highest temperature reaching 40.7 degrees Celsius, which is average for this time of year. Furthermore, following the rainfall, Delhi residents took to social media to express their comfort and excitement about the downpour. Images and videos of rain flooded over Twitter.

#WATCH | Delhi gets a relief from scorching heat with a heavy downpour & thunderstorm. Visuals from National Media Centre. pic.twitter.com/7ZZuf05GMg — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Reacting to the pleasant weather, one of the users wrote, "Never seen this kind of Thunderstorm and heavy rains in Delhi. The flag has been torn apart [sic]." "Delhi drenched in rains makes you want to do all the cliché Bollywood things. Of course you do all that while being stuck in traffic for a lifetime [sic]," another user wrote. "Crazy rains, wind and hailstorm and lightning! #Delhi this is nice but crazy!#lightsout [sic]," expressed a third.

Have a look at people's reactions-

Never seen this kind of Thunderstorm and heavy rains in Delhi.. The flag has been torn apart#Delhi #Rains pic.twitter.com/avJaKnNZd2 — SJ (@I_Miscellaneous) May 30, 2022

Delhi drenched in rains makes you want to do all the cliché Bollywood things.



Of course you do all that while being stuck in traffic for a lifetime. — Aatreyee (@aatreyee2) May 30, 2022

Crazy rains, wind and hailstorm and lightening! #Delhi this is nice but crazy!#lightsout pic.twitter.com/TxYe16EPZp — Saloni Singh (@IamSaloniSingh) May 30, 2022

IMD warns fishermen from venturing over Southeast Bay of Bengal

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned fishermen from venturing over Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 31 and the south Andaman Sea on June 2-3. Meanwhile, the weather department also forecasted squally weather over the southwest Arabian Sea during the next 5 days, over the Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area along with Kerala coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar on May 30 and 31.

over Southeast Bay of Bengal on 31st May and south Andaman Sea on 02nd-03rd June, 2022. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. pic.twitter.com/yG0sqdpZJd — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 30, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: PTI