Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides In Several Parts Of Arunachal Pradesh

Relentless rain has triggered landslides and flood-like situation in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh, throwing life out of gear, officials said on Friday.

A stretch of the National Highway-415 between Banderdewa and Nirjuli, near here, was washed away on Thursday evening, while a portion of culvert formation at Karisngsa block point also eroded, Capital DC Talo Potom said.

He said PWD engineers have diverted vehicular movement via Harmuti-Gumto-Doimukh till the road is restored.

The lone hanging bridge connecting the Puroik Colony in Papu-Nallah with NH-415 has also been damaged, Potom said.

The Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road between Elephant and Sessa has been blocked after a massive landslide struck, officials in West Kameng district said.

Driving along the road has been precarious for many days due to inclement weather and poor visibility, they said.

Blockades have also been reported at numerous points along the Aalo-Pangin Road in West Siang district, PWD (Highway) Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu said.

The department has engaged men and machinery to clear the debris, Padu said.

Flood-like situation has also been reported from Lohit, Namsai and other districts, with major rivers in spate, the officials said.

The northeastern state has been receiving heavy rainfall in many places since the last few days.