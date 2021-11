Palghar, Nov 28 (PTI) Heavy rainfall is expected between November 30 and December 2 in Palghar district and people, especially farmers, are advised to take precautions, Collector Manick Gursal said on Sunday.

A weather alert will be posted on Monday, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)