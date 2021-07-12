Heavy Rains And Cloudburst In Jammu-Kashmir Trigger Flash Floods; Damage Bridges, Highway

On Monday, July 12, moderate to heavy rains offered some comfort to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who had been suffering from days of searing heat. On the other hand, the season's first showers have been rather heavy in Jammu causing a bridge to wash away leading to connectivity issues. The water has also entered certain school premises in the Gadigarh area in Jammu. The rain and a mild cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district damaged the highway, residential premises, and triggered flash floods in the region.

Earlier in the day, Sonam Lotus, the Director of the Meteorological Department, claimed that rains came in on time and that more were on the way for both Kashmir and Jammu. The rains, according to Lotus, may cause flash floods and landslides in steep areas, resulting in road closures.

Srinagar had 8.2mm of rain in 24 hours until 0830 hours, according to a meteorological department official, and the minimum temperature was 18.1 degrees Celsius, down from 22.8 degrees Celsius the night before. According to the official, Jammu received 150.6mm of rain, the most in J&K, said reports. He stated the low temperature in J&K's winter capital was 24.5 degrees Celsius, compared to 24.8 degrees Celsius for this time of year.

Reportedly, Katra received the second-largest amount of rain in J&K at the time, with 76.6mm, and had a minimum temperature of 20.7 degrees Celsius, compared to 21.6 degrees Celsius for this time of year. According to the official, Batote received 25.4mm of rain, Kathua 24.8mm, Banihal 6.4mm, and Bhaderwah 10.4mm.

Pahalgam, he said, received the most rain in Kashmir valley, with 23.0mm, followed by Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, which received 13.6mm and was the coldest place in J&K, with a low temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, compared to 11.8 degrees Celsius normal for the area at this time of year, said reports. According to the official, Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, recorded a temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius.

He said Qazigund, Kashmir's entrance town, experienced 5.2 mm of rain and a low of 17.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag received 7.4 mm of rain and a low of 15.7 degrees Celsius, as per reports. During that time, Kupwara town received 9.7 mm of rain, with a low of 19.2 mm, according to the official.

