Torrential rains continued to wreak havoc in Karnataka, disrupting normal lives as people struggle to commute. Overnight rains left India’s IT capital Bengaluru struggling on Tuesday as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear.

According to IMD, Karnataka would receive heavy rains till 9 September and a yellow alert for the same has been issued to several districts in the state. All fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea as fast winds are expected.

The yellow alert has been issued to Bengaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikmagalur districts between September 5 to 9.

Chief Minister sanctions Rs 600 cr for relief operations

As several overflowing lakes and stormwater drains inundated low-lying areas in Bengaluru, the state government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night chaired a meeting with senior ministers and district officials to take stock of the rain and damages caused due to floods across the state and in the capital city.

Notably, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to keep Rs 300 cr for Bengaluru alone to combat the flood situation and to restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools, etc.

Rs 1,500 cr allotted for construction of stormwater drains

Chief Minister Bommai said the work will begin once the water recedes and he also informed that a total amount of Rs 1,500 cr has been allocated for the construction of stormwater drains in Bengaluru.

Bommai informed that Rs 664 cr is already available with officials of various districts, while separate Rs 500 cr has already been sanctioned for building infrastructure.

Appealing to citizens to cooperate with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, Bommai said this is the highest rainfall in the last 32 years (1992-93), adding that 164 lakes in Bengaluru have filled up with water.